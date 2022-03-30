news, local-news,

A PROJECT totalling almost $1 million is still hopeful of an end-of-year completion date in Leeton. The Leeton golf clubhouse has been in the works for some time and, it had been hoped, construction would have started by now. However, with many processes to go through and boxes to tick, this hasn't been the case as yet. However, Leeton Golf Club president John Martin remained cautiously optimistic the new facility would be finished by the end of the year. "We'd definitely love to have it all done by then, but there's a lot of things in play at the moment," he said. "It's still what we are aiming for, but perhaps we're being a bit too optimistic. IN OTHER NEWS: "There's a lot that needs to happen between now and then." The new clubhouse has been made possible through various funding streams. This has included a $425,000 from the government, a private donation of $400,000, $115,000 from Leeton Shire Council and $50,000 from the Leeton Golf Club and its members. "We had a bit of a hold up relating to the certificate that gives you the technical details of the structure of the building ... we only just recently received that," Mr Martin said. "That now enables the building committee to finalise their building material, submit an amended development application to council which includes a slight change and then it can go out to tender. "I believe there are three local organisations that are interested in the construction, which is really good." Golfers have been without a clubhouse for more than a decade and hope this new facility once built will be a place not just for them, but the entire community. It will be set up to host functions of many varieties. "Everyone is looking forward to it being finished, but there's a lot of work to do between now and then," Mr Martin said.

