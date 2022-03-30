news, local-news,

WITH the weeks ticking down to Easter, that means the Leeton SunRice Festival Ambassador Quest is nearing its final stages. However, the entrants are ready to take their foot off the pedal just yet. Katelyn Mills is preparing for a busy last couple of weeks, planning several different fundraisers. One of those is an outdoor movie night on April 8 from 7pm at Mountford Park where Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone will be screened. "We'll have the screen set up on the stage ... I'm so excited about it, the park is the perfect location for it," Miss Mills said. "I chose Harry Potter because I love it, but also because I think it's a movie that appeals to all ages. "It will be a good event for couples, families, grandparents and everyone in between. "People can bring a rug, bean bag, camping chair, whatever is comfortable for them and set up for a night under the stars and a movie." IN OTHER NEWS: It's just a gold coin on entry to take part, with food available to purchase on the night as well. It's been an up and down time to be involved in the quest, with COVID cases still wreaking havoc on events and plans. However, with that being said, Miss Mills said she had enjoyed everything the experience has had to offer so far. "I've learned a lot about myself, which sounds a bit cliche, but it is true," she said. "I've enjoyed meeting lots of new people and holding these events for the community." Miss Mills is raising money for the Leeton branch of Royal Far West and is being supported by her Whitton Malt House committee. Following on from the movie night, Miss Mills will host one of her final fundraising events the next day on April 9 in the form of an autumn leaves high tea in the art deco dining room at the Yanco Agricultural Institute. Miss Mills also said planning was well underway for her float as part of the SunRice Festival parade. "I'm really looking forward to the whole Easter weekend and taking part," she said. Winners of the quest will be announced in Mountford Park on Easter Saturday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/0fd8c631-d537-46f2-94b5-2f3b0b77c640.JPG/r159_250_3565_2174_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg