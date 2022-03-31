news, local-news,

IT WAS a battle for the ages in the final round of the Dave Sheldrick Shield on Wednesday night. The tri-series came down to the final night of play in both the boys and girls divisions between Yanco Agricultural High School and St Francis College. The Dave Sheldrick Shield was eventually secured by Yanco after a battle with St Francis, cinching the title 26-22 in what was a top display of rugby league from both sides. A big crowd was there on the night to support both sides and they weren't left disappointed thanks to both matches going down to the wire. In the Dave Sheldrick Cup, it was the St Francis girls who claimed the honours, winning the league tag match 8-4. IN OTHER NEWS: NSW Rugby League's Andrew Lavaka organised the series in 2022 and was pleased to see not just a high standard of play, but good sportsmanship throughout the three weeks of games between the schools.

