NSW Farmers president James Jackson believes MIA growers and farmers are among the best in not just the state, but the nation. Mr Jackson was in Leeton and Griffith last week to meet with NSW Farmers branch members, visit operations such as the Leeton SunRice factory and catch up on the issues facing the region. "This region is known as the food bowl of the nation and that is still true," Mr Jackson said. "Water allocations are good at the moment. We're looking to really recharge agriculture in the Riverina. "It's such a diverse place, I enjoy hearing from growers and industry about what they are up to, what's new and what they need help and assistance with. "After all, we are their voice and advocates for them." Mr Jackson said the MIA and Riverina region was home to some of the strongest NSW Farmers branches across the state. IN OTHER NEWS: With farming, no matter what game you're in or crop you plant, always a difficult job, Mr Jackson said there continued to be several issues facing growers. At present, the issues surrounding water remained high on the agenda, as did the rising cost of living when it comes to supplies, fuel, inflation and more. "It's important we all work together to sustain these irrigation industries in terms of water and the trust the community has in irrigation is also important," Mr Jackson said. "Water is a big one. It occupies a lot of my time and thoughts not just for this area, but across different areas of the state. "Labour shortages is also another huge issues growers and farmers are facing. "We're working on ways to improve that situation with the government." With a federal election on the horizon, Mr Jackson said NSW Farmers would be heavily throwing its voice around to ensure the issues are heard and recognised. "It's a really busy time," Mr Jackson said. "It's an interesting time. As a lobbying organisation we have to keep the lines of communication open with everybody who is in the mix. "If it happens to be a hung parliament, it's probably unlikely for anyone to have a majority in the senate, it's important we communicate with all sorts of politicians. "That makes the job of advocacy and lobbying really interesting." While out and about in the MIA, Mr Jackson said his favourite part of touring the regions was learning about how all of the different commodities work. "I'm a sheep and cattle guy myself, so I really find it interesting to hear how other people solve the problems," he said. "The solutions are often aligned (no matter what commodity a farmer is involved with)."

