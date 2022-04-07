news, local-news,

AS MOMENTUM continues to grow in the push for better health services in Leeton shire, the campaign has been given a boost. Sekai Dachi is a project health co-ordinator, who has been employed by Leeton Shire Council as part of its work to complete a health strategy moving forward. This work also involves assisting the community-led Leeton Health Services Crisis Committee. "My role involves gathering data, because what we want to understand in order to put together this health strategy, what is absolutely critical to it understanding what health services we have, how they are working and what it is that we want to achieve to improve them," Mrs Dachi explained. "The process through which we are doing this is through the surveys we will soon be putting out into the community, which will hopefully give us a clear indication of what the general public's perception is regarding health services. IN OTHER NEWS: "Once we have that, we will be working with the Murrumbidgee Local Health District, the Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network and NSW Ambulance Service. "We want to see what the community is saying, what we think we should have and what these organisations are saying." All of this work is part of a push by council and the Leeton Health Services Crisis Committee to try and improve health services in the shire across the board. It is about being proactive, finding out the real issues and presenting possible solutions to those at the top level. Mrs Dachi is no stranger to health services, having worked in the area for many years, including recently as a registered nurse at the Leeton District Hospital. Her firsthand experience will be critical to the process. "There's a lot of areas and issues that we need to cover in our town," Mrs Dachi said. "We're going about this in a way that is proactive and a way that will hopefully see positive results."

