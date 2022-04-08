sport, local-sport,

THE second round of the Leeton and District Bowling Club's ladies triples championships has been run and won. Joan Lloyd, Jan Walker and Marika Pete defeated Lorraine Mullins, Patti Wakeman and Hilary Chambers in the second round. The competition was fierce and, with some good bowling, the scores remained close. The score was even on the 16th and, with Lloyd's team winning three of the remaining five ends, they won the game 19-17. In a game of pairs Dot Semmler and Faye Harris (who were the drawn winners) defeated Heather Hoad and Jan Fitzpatrick. IN OTHER NEWS: Semmler and Harris were eight shots in front when Hoad and Fitzpatrick slowly fought their way back to draw even on the seventh. After winning the next four ends Semmler and Harris won 23-19. Playing a game of triples was Lorraine Messner, Joan Arnold and Jan Carroll (as a double lead), who defeated Jean Leighton, Linda Barnes and Jan Carroll. Leighton's team started strong, but Messner's team, after being three shots down, claimed five points on the 13th. This put them in front and went on to win 18-12.

