THE Riverina Skate Championships will return in a big way to Leeton this Easter. The championships will be part of the huge Leeton SunRice Festival lineup, taking place on Easter Monday. It will be the first time the championships have been held at the newly-upgraded Leeton Regional Skate Park and there's plenty for all ages on the day. Totem Skateboarding, led by former Leeton shire residents Nigel and David Cameron, is again partnering with Leeton Shire Council to host the annual "Riggs Cup" as part of the championships. Featuring skate, BMX and scooter categories, the competition is open to the following ages: Timeslots for each age group within each category will be announced on the day, so participants have been asked to make sure they arrive at 10am. IN OTHER NEWS: Priscilla Hester, a past organiser of the competition and was involved for more than 20 years was pleased Leeton was once again able to run this popular event that attracts contestants from across the state. She encouraged residents of all ages and abilities to take part on the day. Spots are limited and bookings through the event ticketing platform Eventbrite are essential. Register now to get your ticket at https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/leeton-skatepark-riverina-skate-champs-tickets-297864449587. There is a $5 registration fee payable on the day to the council representative at the venue. Participants have been asked to bring the correct change on the day, as well as a hat, drink bottle and their ticket. All equipment required to participate will be supplied. Leeton's Rapid Relief Team will also be present in support of the event and will provide a free meal and bottled water to attendees. With so much action planned for the day with demonstrations and loads of giveaway prizes on offer, this event is definitely one for the whole family to enjoy to round out the Easter long weekend. For more information, contact council's recreation facilities and program co-ordinator, Maddy Clyne, on 6953 0985. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/b94f84e6-c212-4c83-ae0d-1dda5bd6c9fc.jpg/r15_296_6033_3696_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg