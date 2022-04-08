news, local-news,

HAPPY Easter. It's so wonderful that the Leeton community will be celebrating the Leeton SunRice Festival this weekend. After the past couple of years of lockdowns and cancelled events, it is great to have some fun to look forward to. For those of you that are heading out of town for the holidays, is your pet going too? If you are heading to the coast, make sure your pet has tick prevention covered. Even if your pet is not going with you. Paralysis ticks have been known to hitch a ride back in cars and cause trouble well out of their home district. Check your pet daily when in coastal areas and for a couple weeks after arriving home. IN OTHER NEWS: A tick will feel like a pebble stuck in their coat. Of course, if you have any concerns, contact your nearest vet team. Easter of course involves lots of hot cross buns and chocolate - lots of chocolate. While we love chocolate, chocolate does not love our dogs. Both chocolate and the fruit in hot cross buns are toxic to our pets. Both can be fatal. The general rule is, the darker the chocolate, the worse it is for our dogs. That doesn't mean white chocolate is safe for them though. All chocolate is bad for our pets. Be sure to collect all those deliveries from the Easter Bunny before your doggo does. Our team here at the Leeton Veterinary Hospital wish you and your loved ones a very safe and Happy Easter. Also, due to staff shortages, we are unable to provide an emergency veterinary service over the Easter break. For veterinary emergencies over Easter, contact your nearest alternative vet practice. We apologise for any distress and inconvenience this may cause.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/34c92011-bd0c-4186-a23e-d3512080b612_rotated_270.jpg/r0_948_3024_2657_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg