THE MIA Cruisers are planning a huge show and shine this Easter to get everyone in the mood for the Leeton SunRice Festival. The event will take place for the majority of Easter Saturday at the town ovals carparks and it's promising to be one of the best yet. The show and shine is part of the Leeton SunRice Festival program and is once again expecting not just big crowds on the day, but also huge entries of cars, bikes, trucks, utes and everything in between on the day. MIA Cruisers president David Warburton is hoping for a good turnout on the day, with spectators welcome to attend from 9am through until mid-afternoon. "We'll have a huge range of vehicles on show and it's just a gold coin donation on entry," Mr Warburton said. "Last year we had massive crowds, so we're hoping for the same again this time around. "There's going to be a canteen, coffee, things for the kids and, of course, we'll have judges for our entrants. "There are many trophies to be won, so we definitely encourage people to put their vehicles in and show them off. You never know, you might walk away with a trophy at the end of the day." Most owners usually spend the day nearby their their vehicle, meaning residents with questions about these cars, bikes, trucks or anything in between are welcome to ask and chat during the day. The carpark also provides the perfect space for the show and shine, with the vehicles traditionally lining a huge portion of the area. "We've got even more room this year, so we'd love to have as many entries as possible," Mr Warburton said. "There's plenty of different categories covering all kinds of vehicles, years, makes and models. IN OTHER NEWS: "We're very lucky that we have good support not just from our own club members, but from other car clubs across the region." The show and shine is the perfect place to start your Leeton SunRice Festival activities on Easter Saturday before heading up town for the street parade and Festival on Mountford. The club has also thanked Leeton Shire Council for its assistance in operating the event. For more information visit MIA Cruisers on Facebook.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/3836ff4d-05a3-4e4a-8d7c-f06381b40f1f.JPG/r0_288_4023_2561_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg