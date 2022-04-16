news, local-news,

THE 2022 Leeton SunRice Festival parade had it all and so much more. The Irrigator's street parade was a huge hit with those on the floats, as well as the huge crowd that lined the town's main street on Easter Saturday to watch it pass by. Community groups, charities, businesses, schools and more were all represented during the parade. Trucks were decorated to the nines, hot air balloon baskets made sure to shoot some fire into the air and there were even live animals that took part. What was clear was the joy everyone took from the event, something that hasn't been since in Leeton since 2018 when the last festival was held. This year's Ambassador Quest entrants, as well as the 2020 winners also had their own floats or vehicles for the parade, which started at the Leeton Showground before steadily making its up up Kurrajong and Pine Avenues. Emergency services such as the police, Leeton Fire and Rescue NSW, the Rural Fire Service, State Emergency Service and Volunteer Rescue Association all had their volunteers and members taking part. As always there was also judging among several categories with the winners announced later in the afternoon at the Festival on Mountford. 2022 The Irrigator Leeton SunRice Festival street parade winners:

