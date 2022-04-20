sport, local-sport,

Off the back of an Easter break, the Phantoms and Dianas will return to the playing field this weekend. They will both have tough tasks as they travel to Wagga to take on City on Saturday afternoon. Both the Phantoms and Dianas will be looking to pick up their first win of the season. In first grade, Wagga City has made a strong start to the season and is sitting at the top of the standings after wins over Ag College and CSU Reddies before the Easter bye. If the Phantoms are to have a chance of pulling up an upset, their best chance will come from keeping their discipline which proved costly in their most recent game against Griffith. RELATED The Dianas have a good chance to get on the board for the season when they take on a winless Wagga City side. Two tough games against arguable the best two sides in the women's competition could have the Dianas conditioned to take the points on the weekend.

