Leeton Greens will make the trip to Yenda to play the Blueheelers looking to replicate their round one performance. The Greens once again showed they have the ability to be at the top of the table and will look to continue that form at Wade Park on Sunday. Having had the extra week to prepare for the round two clash, coach Hayden Philp is confident he will have his full squad at his disposal, including halfback Cameron Bruest. "Had a couple of little injuries that we are taking care of, but they should be all good by this weekend," he said. "He (Cameron Bruest) just has to get a doctor's clearance, but he should be fine." This weekend will see the Green Machine take on a young Yenda side who pushed West Wyalong right to the end, and Philp is expecting a tough hit out on their home turf. "They keep pushing with the young side that they have, and they keep improving each year," he said. "We know they will be in the hunt for the full 80 minutes, so we are just going to have to hold the footy and complete sets and go in with the right mindset." RELATED The defence was the pleasing area for the Leeton side out of their first-round clash with the Black and Whites, and Philp was pleased to see his side getting the basics right without the ball. "Winning games is about stopping side scoring points," he said. "We just keep building on our defence, that is the main area that I focus on. "If we can focus on that again and hold to footy a lot more than we did last week, I'll be really happy."

