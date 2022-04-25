sport, local-sport,

James Gordon has secured the Leeton Pro-Am following a strong performance over last weekend at the Leeton Golf Course. Gordon was able to make a strong start with pars on his opening two holes before picking up birdies on the 14th and 17th. He continued that form with a birdie on the second before dropping a shot on the par-three fourth hole. Gordon was able to find his consistency with three consecutive birdies to round out his first round on five-under-par. The Corowa professional made a strong start to his final round with a birdie before dropping a shot on the sixth. Gordon was able to round out the front nine with a birdie on the ninth to head into the backstretch at six-under. He broke even with the first two holes in the break-even to start the back nine before birdies on the 14th and 18th helped him secure the win, finishing at eight-under-par. RELATED Leeton professional Jason Mimmo congratulated Gordon on his success. "He decided to come up after I'd been inviting him over the last few years, and he'd been a little bit busy," he said. "He is a left-hander, and it is the first time a lefty has won for a long time." Five-time champion Matt Miller from Canberra finished two shots behind in second, while Steven Jeffress and Mitchell McComas finished joint third at five-under-par. While the professionals enjoyed success on the course, the best effort across the two days saw Julie Fitzsimon able to ace the 15th as well as cleaning up the ladies nearest to the pin on Sunday on all four holes. Mimmo felt the weekend went off exactly as planned. "It was cracking weather, the course was good, and numbers were great," he said. "Everything went to plan, and now we just look forward to hopefully being able to utilise the new clubhouse building for the next event." Pro-Am: James Gordon Overall Amatuer: Matthew Staines from Griffith B Grade: Chris Doolin C Grade: Robert Ryan Junior: Sam Pirrottina Women: Marg Naseby from Coleambally

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/2fc0c953-bd05-4074-a8c1-42603d6e7df7.jpg/r0_292_1852_1338_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg