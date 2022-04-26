sport, local-sport,

The Easter and Anzac Day long weekends saw slightly fewer bowlers grace the greens for the Soldiers Thursday Social bowls day. Four shots on the first end was the catalyst for an extremely convincing win by the Phil Morris skipped team including Bob Bunbury and Ken Hillier over the Len Clare trio of Jack Collard and Leo Plant. Although Morris was a wrong bias culprit, he was still able to skip his side to a comfortable 24 - 9 victory. On rink 13 a toss of the coin saw David Noad's team record victory over an extremely unlucky Larry Harrison outfit after scores were level 17 all after the final end. Other winners on the day were the teams skipped by Bob Day and Len Eason. Contributors to the club's coffers with wrong biases were Max McAliece with two while Morris, Tony Woods and David Noad each recorded one each. The only resting toucher of the day belonged to Larry Harrison. The Club Championship Pairs will commence on Saturday April 30 with the draw being posted on the club's notice board. Nominations are being taken for the May Handicap Consistency Singles which are scheduled to be played on May 3.

