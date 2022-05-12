The Irrigator

Leeton United will face off with Wagga United on Sunday afternoon

TP
By Talia Pattison
May 12 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RETURN: Leeton United will be back on their home ground this weekend at Mia Sportsground against Wagga United. Photo: The Daily Advertiser

LEETON United will be aiming to further cement their current position on the ladder when they return to their home ground this weekend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.