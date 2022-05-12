LEETON United will be aiming to further cement their current position on the ladder when they return to their home ground this weekend.
Currently in second on the Pascoe Cup table, Leeton will host Wagga United on Sunday afternoon in what will no doubt be a showcase of good football.
Advertisement
At the moment, Wagga are sitting towards the lower end of the ladder, but the Leeton side will know they can't take their opposition lightly.
Co-coach Rhys Jones said the Wagga team would provide a big challenge.
"We're expecting a tough game ... they were a good side last year," he said.
"They move the ball well and when we played them last year they created a lot of chances against us.
"We're expecting similar from them. They defend in their box well, they work hard. They do their jobs.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"They will be tough to break down, but we will put our game into practice and try and get the best result possible."
Jake Shelton will return to the first grade side this weekend, but Leeton will be without their goal keeper Tyler Arnold, who is unavailable for Sunday's clash.
"We've got a few niggling injuries as well, so we're keeping an eye on some of the guys before finalising the team, but we will be good to go," Jones said.
"We worked on a few things on Tuesday night. The boys looked sharp."
With their final training session scheduled for Thursday night, wet weather conditions could also come into play on Sunday.
Plenty of rain was forecast for Leeton, which could make the pitch heavier than normal come Sunday afternoon.
However, Jones wasn't expecting it to have much of an impact.
"It might slow the game down a bit, but a lot of these boys have played in all kinds of different conditions," Jones said.
"If it does have an affect on the pitch, we as coaches will look at what we can change up and adapt to on the day."
Advertisement
United are coming off the back of a solid 6-0 victory over Tumut in Wagga last weekend.
However, the side has been urged not to rest on their laurels this early in the competition.
"We still have many areas we can improve on as a team, so we'll be looking to do that this weekend," Jones said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.