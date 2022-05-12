I CAN'T believe we are almost halfway through the year, with another Mother's Day already behind us.
It was another great weekend here at the Leeton Soldiers Club celebrating the day, with close to 200 people joining us for lunch and dinner.
We gave away a beautiful diamond ring to one of our lucky patrons, as well as lots of hampers and other goodies in our raffles.
There really has never been a better time to be a member here at the club.
My personal Mother's Day was a little more on the quieter side.
We would normally head to my mum's for brunch, but we changed things up this year and stayed home, with the kids serving me breakfast in bed instead.
My brekkie was served with lots of beautiful gifts from the family too.
Among my favourites was a promise from my nine-year-old to "be good for two weeks plus a little bit more".
I will happily take two weeks.
Heck, I'd take one day.
There was also the $20 note from my 12-year-old with a card to say, "buy yourself something nice".
Which I most certainly will do.
The day was finished off with a trip to my mum's house before a nice drive out to the river in the afternoon.
We haven't been out to Middle Beach in months and I realised just how much I missed sitting out there and watching the world go by.
While I didn't get a chance to "wet a rod" on Sunday, with my 40th birthday fast approaching, I have now included "fishing" on my wish list for that day too.
By the time my next column is printed, I will officially be 40.
Eeek - wish me luck!
