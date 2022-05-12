THE Leeton Greens will front up against a side that coach Hayden Philp believes has flown under the radar so far this season.
Leeton will head to Griffith on Sunday to take on the Waratah Tigers, a side that is currently third on the ladder.
Leeton themselves remain undefeated so far this year and, while they may be the hunted, Philp said his side was always hungry to win.
"It is only early in the year, but I think the boys learned when we played Yenda that mistakes can be costly and teams will throw everything at you when that happens," he said.
"We were undefeated for the majority of the year last season too until we lost to the Black and Whites. That was a big wake up call for us then and it's still a bit of a wake up call for us now.
"We know that winning doesn't come easy and so we just have to focus on how we want to play and compete hard for the whole match."
Philp expects to have his strongest side yet of the season lining up to take on the Waratahs.
The Greens are coming off the bye last weekend, which has assisted with some niggling injuries among the group.
"I'm confident we will be pretty much at full-strength this weekend ... we'll know for sure at training on Friday night, but it's looking good," the coach said.
"I gave the boys last Friday off training so they could enjoy the bye, but we were back into it pretty hard on Tuesday night."
While the Greens are in a good position, Philp said there was obviously still plenty of hard work to go in what will no doubt be a long winter.
Presently, he said the team had been working on its completion rate.
"It will be good to get back into it because we'll have a long stint of games now, so we need to make sure we're getting all of those basic things right," Philp said.
With wet weather around over the past couple of days, the weekend's ground could be a factor in how the match is played out.
If it is a slower surface, Philp said maintaining possession would be a critical piece of the game plan.
