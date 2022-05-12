THE Leeton Phantoms have their best chance yet to secure their first win of the 2022 Southern Inland season.
However, in their way will be a team just as hungry for victory - the Tumut Bulls.
Both sides are yet to record a winning game in 2022 and, while the match will be played on Tumut's home turf, Leeton Phantoms coach Quinten Longhurst is confident his charges can get the job done.
The road trip to Tumut is the first of many for the Phantoms as they will be on the road for several consecutive weeks.
"It's definitely a good chance for us to get a win on the board," Longhurst said.
"We've been matching every team.
"We match them, but they've just been getting us out wide.
"That's where our big scorelines against us have come from. It's from our defence out wide.
"If we can get on top of that outside issue and move up quick enough to counter it, we'll match any team.
"That's just where we are lacking at the moment."
The Phantoms will be down a few players this weekend for the Tumut fixture, but Longhurst was confident the team would be able to register that elusive first victory.
"Discipline is another big one for us as well ... we need to be disciplined if we are going to win," he said.
"It's about gritting the teeth and riding all of the way home.
"Our numbers are looking good. There's a couple of injuries, but I'm confident we will cover them.
"There will probably be two or three out, but we will be right."
A win would also help the Phantoms to climb the ladder as they look to get their season back on track.
Plenty of hard work is being done of the training paddock and, as Longhurst said, it's minor areas of the Phantoms' game that is allowing other sides to get the points on game day.
Tumut is traditionally always a tough field to play on after a long road trip.
The wet weather late in the week could also have an impact, but the head coac wasn't too concerned.
"We've trained in all sorts of conditions to prepare for our season," Longhurst said.
"If the ground has had a lot of rain it might have an impact, but we'll take what the weather throws at us and move on from there."
The Phantoms were due to hold their final training session on Thursday night where more work was expected to be done in some of the areas causing headaches for the team.
The Phantoms aren't due to return to the Leeton town ovals for their next home game until Saturday, June 18 against the CSU Reddies.
