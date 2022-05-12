The Irrigator
Breaking

A power outage has wreaked havoc in Leeton on Thursday, May 12

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated May 12 2022 - 2:57am, first published 2:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thousands of Leeton homes, businesses left in the dark

LEETON businesses and homes were left in the dark on Thursday morning when a blackout affected the majority of the time.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.