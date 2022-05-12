Thousands of Leeton homes, businesses left in the dark

LEETON businesses and homes were left in the dark on Thursday morning when a blackout affected the majority of the time.
Essential Energy said it was currently responding to an unplanned power outage affecting 5687 premises in Leeton, which occurred at 11.46am today.
"Electricity network protection equipment activated automatically and field crew are patrolling to assess the network," An Essential Energy spokesman said.
"Unfortunately we do not have an estimate of when power will be restored, but would like to assure customers that we are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power.
"We thank people for their patience and understanding, and would like to remind customers to stay at least eight metres away and report any fallen powerlines by calling 13 20 80."
Some residents reported power returning about an hour later at 12.45pm.
The outage also affected WiFi and internet access, with businesses in the main street all left without power.
