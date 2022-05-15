The Irrigator

Greens' perfect record remains unblemished

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated May 15 2022 - 9:21am, first published 9:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The stage is set for the meeting of the undefeated sides in Group 20 first grade after the Greens kept their winning streak alive with a 40-24 win over Waratahs at Exies Oval on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.