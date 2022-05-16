FORMER councillor and mayor Paul Maytom says he will continue to push the envelope when it comes to a certain speed zone area in the shire.
Last year the Emeritus mayor was dismayed to find out the 100kmh speed zone on Regulator Road, just outside the Riverina Beef feedlot, had been rezoned to 60kmh by Transport NSW.
This move was part of a statewide program changing speed zones at railway level crossings, which is why this one near the feedlot was reduced.
However, Mr Maytom said there had been no consultation with council and that particular area had already been upgraded with signage and boom gates at the level crossing to alert drivers.
He was mostly concerned with the implications for workers at the feedlot.
Mr Maytom said recent correspondence from NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads included what he said were many inconsistencies.
"While I am no longer on council, this is an issue I will be following up as it was something I had as a mayoral minute last year and I intend to see it through," he said.
"I'm waiting to hear back from Jackie (Kruger, council's general manager) about how to proceed, but put simply, I won't be letting it go.
"I said last year it was crazy to drop from 100kmh an hour to 60kmh when all of the necessary safety requirements are already in place. It seems unfair to workers who have driven that road for many years.
"People still ask me why council made the change to the speed limit, but in actual fact it wasn't council and it wasn't something council was consulted on."
