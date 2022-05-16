The Leeton Greens have continued from where they left off after the bye last week after they picked up a mercy-rule win over Waratahs on Sunday afternoon.
To the Waratahs credit, they were able to get the numbers to take to the field rather than simple forfeit the game.
The Leeton side was able to get the scoring started early, and then the lead was extended as Jess Morton was able to take a break from the kick-off to make it 12-0.
Kate Cooper scored a quickfire double soon after before Kayla Frazer added a try to her five conversions to push the lead out to 30-0.
The game was all but put to bed by halftime with Gabrielle McGregor and Elli Gill, and a flawless first half kicking from Frazer saw the Greens leading 42-0 after the opening 25 minutes.
Makayla Bradshaw got over soon after the second half got underway before McGregor scored her second of the day after a ball was allowed to bounce.
The game was called off early in the second half as Jamie Taylor crossed and the ninth straight conversion from Frazer, the other being kicked by Shana Graham, saw the Greens come away with a 60-0 victory.
Coach Daniel Watt was pleased with how his side put their training into action.
"Games like this are good to work on the new skills that you are learning," he said.
"Executing them in a game gives them the confidence and understanding of the intent to what they are doing.
"Even working on the little things like having patience, you don't need to push yourself to go outside the square to succeed in these games.
"It is about being patient when you need to be and the executing well when the opportunity comes."
The Greens will return home this weekend to take on DPC Roosters.
