The Irrigator

Leeton see off Waratahs in Group 20 League Tag

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated May 16 2022 - 6:53am, first published 5:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Leeton Greens have continued from where they left off after the bye last week after they picked up a mercy-rule win over Waratahs on Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.