THE final two contenders for the Leeton Soldiers Club's championship pairs have been decided after the conclusion of the preliminary rounds on Saturday.
Giant killers Bruce Dale and Larry Harrison will face off against club stalwarts Mark Lemon and Rattles Retallick in this coming Saturday's final.
After overcoming club champions John Leech and Bob Day during the week, Dale and Harrison excelled in the up and down weather, going on to overwhelm Dennis Dean and Phil Morris 19-12.
In Saturday's other semi final Bob Bunbury and Greg Bowyer were no match for the Lemon/Retallick combination going down 27-7.
In social bowls played on Saturday the John Leech-skipped team proved too strong for Len Eason's side, while Len Clare's team had a two-shot victory over Ken Hillier's side.
Because of the inclement weather last week, there was no social bowls played on Thursday.
Those interested in taking up social bowls are welcome to attend the club on a Thursday to find out more information.
