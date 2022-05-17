LEETON is moving to create an even bigger industrial business footprint with the expansion of Vance Estate.
Planning for this expansion is currently being finalised, with construction to commence in the coming months.
The estate will be completed in early 2023.
Leeton Shire Council's economic and strategic development manager Michelle Evans said a key goal of Vance Estate stage three was the development and/or expansion of businesses in Leeton.
She said she was looking forward to working on the initiative along with the project team.
"This expansion is an exciting development and council has already received several inquiries from prospective businesses looking to expand or move to the area," she said.
"Twenty lots will be available for sale."
Vance Estate is already a hub for many businesses with both local and national connections.
To help businesses to quickly establish themselves, development rebates of up to five per cent of the purchase price to a maximum of $20,000 (excluding GST) will be available on allotments purchased and finalised prior to January 31 2024, where construction has commenced within 24 months of the purchase date of the allotment.
Following a competitive tender process undertaken in March this year, council has appointed QPL Rural Real Estate as the sole agents for marketing and sale of lots, which are now available for purchase.
All purchase inquiries should be directed to Andrew Pellow 0488 226 135 or Craig Tyrrell on 0473 748 272 at QPL Rural Real Estate, Leeton.
Council thanked the federal government for its $1.24 million in funding contribution towards the Vance Estate expansion under the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure program.
This program supports local councils to deliver priority local road and community infrastructure projects across Australia, supporting jobs and the resilience of economies to help communities bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.
