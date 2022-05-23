The Irrigator

Leeton's autumn squash competition rolls on

By The Irrigator
May 23 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COMPETING: Declan Ryan blasting a backhand with Maanu Alexander taking evasive action. Photo: Supplied

Brianna Gray-Mills and Andre Holtzhausen played out the match-of-the-week, with the former winning 15-12,15-13,15-17,12-15,17-15.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.