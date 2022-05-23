Brianna Gray-Mills and Andre Holtzhausen played out the match-of-the-week, with the former winning 15-12,15-13,15-17,12-15,17-15.
Alayna Croucamp managed to defeat her Father Dawid Croucamp despite being a bit under the weather.
Alayna winning 13-15,15-14,16-17,15-11,15-9. Sean Ryan and Cooper Boardman secured good wins; this helped the Panthers down the Sharks.
The Eels defeated the Roosters with good wins going to Maanu Alexander, Kathryn Bechaz and Erin Draper.
Zac Fairweather was the only point scorer for the Roosters.
The Broncos showed why they are on top of the table by defeating the Bulldogs.
Brad Woolner, Col Thompson, and Matt Piper all winning their matches with ease.
Brent Lister was the winner for team Bulldogs.
The Eagles and the Crows played out an exciting draw.
Tony Naimo and Brendon Looby winning for the Eagles and Lizette Taylor and Benji Roden winning for the Crows.
The Lions defeated the Swans. Andre Holtzhausen, Evan Hookway and Isabel Thompson winning in style.
Dion DeMamiel was the sole winner for the Swans.
The Giants defeated the Tigers in a close scrap. Jackson Goman and Ian Draper winning with relative ease.
Ondria Miller had to fight her way back against Naomi Rawle, Ondria winning 9-15,8-15,15-13,17-15,15-8.
Kian Henman also had to fight his way back from the brink, he defeated Adele Thompson 15-17,11-15,15-13,15-13,15-13.
The Dockers defeated wooden spooners the Kangaroos. John Saddler and Charmaine Lee winning for the Dockers.
Bryan Shepley and Simone Bruno got some points for the Kangaroos.
