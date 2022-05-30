The Leeton Greens have rebounded well after their first defeat of the season with a commanding victory out at Lake Cargelligo on Sunday.
It was a fast start from the Leeton side against the TLU Sharks as they opened the scoring inside the first three minutes.
The game slowed down into a back and forth affair before the visitors started to mount some pressure on the scoreboard.
That was until the Greens were really able to assert their dominance on the clash.
The visiting side scored five tries in the space of 12 minutes, with Cameron Bruest, Will Barnes and Rhys Wilesmith among those to get over to see the Greens leading 34-0 just before the half-hour mark.
The Sharks were able to pull on back with five minutes remaining in the first half, but the Greens took a 30-point lead into the break.
George Broome wasted no time in restoring his side's advantage as he got over just two minutes after the halftime interval, but Lakes were again able to answer 10 minutes later.
Coach Hayden Philp and Beniel Dakunibubului got over within the space four minutes to all but put the game to bed for the Greens.
Lakes got a late consolation try before Barnes wrapped up the win for the Greens in the final minute with his second of the day to see Leeton come away 56-14 winners.
Philp was pleased with his side's response after a disappointing first defeat of the season last weekend.
"It was a big improvement," he said.
"There were 25 minutes where we didn't play structured footy and let them back into the game a bit, but I was happy with how the rest of the game was and how the boys turned it back from last week."
The start to the game was the most pleasing aspect for the Leeton coach.
"The first 25 minutes, I thought we were pretty outstanding," he said.
"We stuck to going forward and sticking to our structure, and it just shows what we can actually do."
With an already long injury list, Philp was happy to get through the weekend without any further injuries.
"Our winger who scored the three tries in the first half got a cut on his hand, so he had to go to hospital," he said.
"Probably only had to get a couple of stitches and will probably miss a week."
The victory sees the Leeton side maintain their position in second, a win behind DPC and two points ahead of the Black and Whites as the midseason break approaches.
The Leeton side do have one more game before the long weekend break, which will see them take on arch-rivals Yanco-Wamoon.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
