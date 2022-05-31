LEETON-WHITTON'S A grade side will be gunning for back-to-back victories this weekend when they take on Collingullie-Glenfield Park.
The Crows were a cut above on the weekend against Coolamon, recording an emphatic 60-35 win at Kindra Park.
Advertisement
A well-rounded team performance was what pleased coach Katie Graham most throughout the game.
"I was so proud of the girls ... I can't fault a single player, everyone played so well," she said.
"It was a really good team game. We really gelled.
"We had a really good training run in the week leading up to the game. We had full numbers on both the Monday and Thursday night.
"So we were really able to work through a few things that we needed to fix up from the (loss) to Ganmain the week before.
"We really implemented those on Saturday, which was really good."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Crows are sitting in fifth on the A grade ladder and hope to secure another victory this weekend against the eight-placed Demons before having the week off for the long weekend bye round.
Leeton-Whitton will host Collingullie-Glenfield Park on Saturday afternoon.
They will be without two of their centre court players, with Tiah Gillespie out with an ankle injury and Maddy Irvin away with representative basketball duties.
Graham was hopeful Gillespie could sit this week out and the bye round and return for the round nine fixture against the Wagga Tigers.
She was confident the team would have the depth to cover the two absence of Gillespie and Irvin.
"It would be great to have two wins in a row," Graham said.
"We do have a lot of depth in our club. There's some other girls we can pull up that are more than capable of playing A grade.
"I'm confident going into the game this weekend that we can cover them and get the win."
Tess Henley and Maddy Kennedy were the award winners for the Crows following the Coolamon match.
Advertisement
In A reserve Shikeea Brown and Makayla Broadbent were the top picks, while in B grade the honours went to Kathryn Bechaz and Anabelle Cross.
C grade awards went to Belle Rich and Maddy Arthur and in under 17s Zoe De Paoli and Taylah Axtill shone on the court.
A reserve: Coolamon 43 d Leeton-Whitton 30
B grade: Leeton-Whitton 63 d Coolamon 22
C grade: Leeton-Whitton 33 d Coolamon 19
Under 17s: Leeton-Whitton 43 d Coolamon 21
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.