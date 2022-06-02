Things have been bubbling away at the Leeton Writers Collective and Riverina Writing House.
This Friday June 3, we are holding the first of our Winter Underground Sessions, playing host to visiting poet Professor Nathanael O'Reilly, all the way from the University of Texas at Arlington.
He will be joined by friend Dr Lachlan Brown, poet and senior lecturer at CSU Wagga.
The night will be a great way to combat the winter chills, with food, drink, music, fine company, poetry readings and an open mic session for anyone who wants to share their own writing with the crowd.
We encourage everyone to dress up in their winter gladrags and come and share the warmth from 6pm.
Then on Saturday morning Professor O'Reilly will be holding a free workshop from 10.30am until 2pm, exploring place and belonging through writing and poetry.
This will also be held at Riverina Writing House across from the post office. Tea, coffee and sandwiches provided.
Riverina Writing House is Leeton's own independent publishing house and centre for writers and writing. It makes books that celebrate the stories of our town and our community.
Books are for sale and the space is for people to use for writing, meetings and discussions.
We are excited to soon be launching our next collection - a book of memoirs and reflections of living through the time of COVID. Stay tuned for details.
Leeton Writers Collective meets every Wednesday from 6.30pm at the Hydro for discussion, readings, and sharing writing ideas.
For more information, contact sarah@riverinawritinghouse.com.au or text 0404 348 277.
