Griffith Base Hospital will once again be able to mend broken bones and fractures, with orthopaedic services set to return soon.
At Member for Murray Helen Dalton's health forum, Minister for Health Brad Hazzard made the announcement that the hospital was recruiting two orthopaedic surgeons.
That announcement was confirmed by the hospital's current general manager Suchit Handa, who told Mrs Dalton that the surgeons would be working at the hospital by the end of the year. Mr Handa won't be there to welcome them however, set to leave in just a few weeks.
Mrs Dalton said the news was 'fantastic.'
"This would be fantastic news for families in Griffith, Leeton, Hay, Hillston and surrounds."
"When a child in Hay breaks his arm playing sport on a Saturday, he faces a traumatic three-hour trip to Wagga to have it treated."
"In the past, I've heard the Government have even blocked orthopaedic surgeons who wanted to come to Griffith."
Not all was positive though, with Mrs Dalton questioning the long recruiting period.
"I'm not sure why it takes so long to recruit, we need them now - but if after decades of not having broken bones services, we get them in 2022, that's a huge win for our community."
She has since submitted a question on notice to Mr Hazzard, requesting a specific start date and an understanding of what role, if any, St Vincent's Private Hospital will play.
"I want to make sure these surgeons are directly employed by the public hospital. Previously, the Government have implied the public hospital would only access surgeons employed by the private hospital."
While the orthopaedic additions to the hospital will be a great comfort to those in Hillston or Hay, who already must travel 90 minutes to Griffith to be treated - Mrs Dalton emphasised her concern over the turnover rate at the hospital.
"The public deserve answers, but the Government is keeping us all in the dark," she said.
"The first thing we need is for the Government to explain to use why our hospital has a faster turnover then McDonalds."
"Then we need to address the issues and do what we can to encourage staff to stay."
