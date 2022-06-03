IT HAS been several years since the NSW government promised millions of dollars to the Leeton hospital for an upgrade of its emergency department.
Residents have been questioning whether or not these improvements will be made, but the Murrumbidgee Local Health District has confirmed work will shortly being.
The organisation said following an extensive planning and consultation process, contractors awere now preparing to commence work on the first stage of the upgrade.
The works are part of a $2.5 million project funded by NSW government, which will include the upgrade and expansion of the emergency department, refurbishment of maternity, wards and ambulatory care and improved service access.
Public Works Advisory have been engaged to manage the tender process and construction in conjunction with MLHD.
All current services at Leeton hospital will continue while the upgrade works are underway, but The Irrigator has learned patients to the emergency room will likely need to enter the hospital through another entrance while this takes place.
MLHD manager assets and clinical technology, Darren Green said the contract for the works had been awarded to Albury-based Joss Group.
"Joss Group are highly-experienced with health facilities and will complete the project in stages to ensure the continuity of services at the hospital," Mr Green said.
The first stage of the project will be the emergency department.
As well as improvements to the waiting room and treatment areas, the upgrade to the emergency department will include dedicated entrances for ambulance and patients.
In order to ensure minimal disruption for staff and patients the emergency department will be temporarily relocated to the first floor while the upgrade works on the existing emergency department are completed. This entrance is now in place.
Both stairs and lift access are available and clear signage will be available to direct patients and visitors.
Leeton cluster manager Karen Absolom said the upgrade to the emergency department would improve the way patients flow through the space.
"Whether a patient arrives by ambulance or on foot, privacy and comfort will be improved," Ms Absolom said.
