The Irrigator

Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell gives an update on Yanco Agricultural High School's female dorms upgrade during visit

TP
By Talia Pattison
June 3 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PREP AND PLAN: Upgrades to Yanco Agricultural High School's female dorms will soon get underway. Photo: Talia Pattison, Supplied

PROGRESS is being made when it comes to the construction of new female dormitories at Yanco Agricultural High School.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.