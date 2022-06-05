The Irrigator

Katie McAliece comes out on top in Leeton Soldiers Club Squash Club Autumn Competition

By The Irrigator
Updated June 5 2022 - 11:15pm, first published 11:07pm
WAITING: Jacob Harrison about to strike the ball with Brad Woolner ready to chase. PHOTO: Contributed

Match of the week went to Katie McAliece and Naomi Rawle in round nine of the Leeton Squash Winter competition. Katie winning 17-16,14-17,17-15,10-15,17-14.

Local News

