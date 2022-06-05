Match of the week went to Katie McAliece and Naomi Rawle in round nine of the Leeton Squash Winter competition. Katie winning 17-16,14-17,17-15,10-15,17-14.
Declan Ryan and Ian Draper had good 3-0 wins. It came down to a points decision which made the match between Kian Henman and Benji Roden crucial, Kian secured the win 13-15,15-13,12-15,15-10,15-9 which helped the Giants topple the Crows.
Advertisement
The Lions had a clean sweep against the Dockers. Alec Tait and Evan Hookway winning 3-0.
Andre Holtzhausen had a tougher match against John Saddler, Andre winning 15-13,17-14,11-15,10-15,15-11.
Will Rawle also had to work hard to defeat Anthony Iannelli Will winning 17-15,12-15,9-15,15-11,15-10.
The Kangaroos had a closer match up with Swans, the Roo's narrowly securing the win. Bryan Shepley and Simone Bruno winning their matches in style.
Ruby Miller defeated Hayden Farrugia 3-1. Hayden also had to sub up a grade to take on Miranda Tait, Miranda winning that match 12-15,9-15,15-14,17-15,15-8.
RELATED
The Tigers managed to defeat the Eagles in another close scrap.
Adele Thompson and Tony Naomi winning 3-0 and 3-1 respectively.
Finley Sales defeated Jack Oo 156-12,15-14,11-15,8-15,15-11 and Brendon Looby defeated Ondria Miller 13-15,13-15,15-8,15-12,15-10.
The Panthers scraped a win in against the Eels. Cooper Boardman, Sean Ryan and Kathryn Bechaz recording good wins. Ian Draper played well to defeat Andre Holtzhausen 11-15,15-10,15-10,8-15,15-12.
Broncos defeated the Roosters with Brad Woolner, Col Thompson and Brodie Lashbrook winning their games. Garry Walker was the sole winner for the Roosters.
The Bulldogs defeated the Sharks. Angelo Fiumara and Adrian Sheldrick scored good wins. Brent Lister had to dig deep to defeat Justin Mortlock 12-15,15-13,15-10,8-15,15-8.
Nominations for the next squash competition are now open, new and returning players are most welcome. Forms can be found at the front desk of the Leeton Soldiers Club, entries close Saturday the 11th of June.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.