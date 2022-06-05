The tough start to the Riverina Football League season for the Leeton-Whitton Crows has continued after a 78-point defeat to Collingullie GP at Leeton Showgrounds.
The Demons came into the game with only one defeat so far this season, and the Crows were hunting for their first victory, and it proved as difficult as expected, with the Demons taking a 17.16 (118) to 6.4 (40) victory.
The Crows stayed within striking distance of the Demons going into the first change 20 points down but being held pointless in the second quarter while the Collingullie kicked five goals to race out to a 56-point lead at the main break.
The home side won the third term kicking two goals to one, but the Demons kicked away again in the final term to secure their sixth win of the season.
Leeton-Whitton coach Tom Groves kicked two goals, with Darcey Cullen, Tom Handsaker, Dan Hillam and Nathan Ryan kicking a goal each.
Mason Dryburgh had a strong game in the middle, while captain Tom Meline was also one of the Crows best.
It was another tough weekend for the Crows reserve grade side as they fell to a 24.7 (151) to 4.3 (27) defeat at the hands of the Demons.
Jack Favell was the only multiple goal kicker, with Callum Dunn and Hugo Gerhardy kicking the other two goals.
The under 17s were able to pick up their second win of the season with a 14.11 (95) to 3.1 (19).
Jaxon Ryan had a strong game up forward with four goals while Taj Lepper and Lewis Henley kicked three.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
