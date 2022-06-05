The Irrigator

Leeton-Whitton fall to Collingullie GP in Riverina Football League

By Liam Warren
Updated June 6 2022 - 1:25am, first published June 5 2022 - 11:16pm
The tough start to the Riverina Football League season for the Leeton-Whitton Crows has continued after a 78-point defeat to Collingullie GP at Leeton Showgrounds.

