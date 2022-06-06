Leeton United has maintained their undefeated start to the season after picking up their fourth win against Young Lions at Mia Sportsground on Sunday.
It was a tight first half, with neither team able to hit the back of the net to see the sides head into halftime locked at 0-all.
The home side was able to find their breakthrough in the second half as after winning a free-kick, Freddi Gardner was able to whip in a free-kick which found brother Henri who made no mistake from five yards out.
In what was described by co-coach Rhys Jones as a fantastic strike, Henri Gardner made it 2-0 after taking a shot from five yards out that found the top corner.
Young was able to find a goal late in the game after they were able to convert from the spot after Joey Fondacaro gave away a penalty, but United was able to hold on and take the three points with a 2-1 victory.
Jones was pleased that his side was able to get through what he thought was their toughest game so far this season.
"They defended well, and they created a lot in the second half," he said.
"They always had numbers behind the ball, and they made it very difficult for us."
The United co-coach through the game played out roughly as he expected it to.
"It was what we were expecting," he said.
"We knew that they were going to be well drilled and well set up. We knew they'd defend their box and try and hit on the counter, and they did.
"They also made it very difficult for us in the middle of the park."
There were a couple of concerns to come out of the game in terms of injuries, with Bailey Carlos copping a knock.
" There were a couple of hard tackles. They weren't late, they have just gone in and kicked each other, and he has a bump on his shins, so we might have to rest him this week, but we will keep an eye on him and see how he goes," he said.
"Henri got caught high, so we will have to keep an eye on him as well."
Leeton will be one of the few sporting sides in action this week as they will play their catch-up game against Cootamundra that was called off at the start of the season due to player numbers concern from the Strikers due to COVID.
With that in mind, it will be a normal week for United in preparation for the road trip to Cootamundra.
"Do a bit of shooting and possession-based stuff on Tuesday and then technical stuff on Thursday," he said.
"We will probably give the players with niggling injuries the night off on Tuesday just so they can recover and give them a chance to be ready for the weekend."
