The Irrigator

Non-for-profit charity Boys to the Bush will set up shop in Leeton to help provide intervention and support for disengaged boys and young men.

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated June 6 2022 - 5:06am, first published 3:30am
BOYS TO MEN: Regional youth minister Ben Franklin (back, centre) wants Boys to the Bush to build positive outcomes for youth, families and their communities. PHOTO: Contributed

Leeton has been announced as one of two regional centres to host a new community hub for non-for-profit charity Boys to the Bush.

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

