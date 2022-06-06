Leeton has been announced as one of two regional centres to host a new community hub for non-for-profit charity Boys to the Bush.
The charity received $500,000 from the NSW Office for Regional Youth to open two hubs in Leeton and Young respectively to offer services and support disengaged and vulnerable male youths.
Advertisement
"The new hubs have the potential to make a positive impact on close to 7000 young people between the ages of nine and 22," NSW regional youth minister Ben Franklin said.
"They will also provide a social outlet for young men in the area, and will also help to support our local economy by creating jobs for caring locals."
Boys to the Bush CEO and co-founder Adam DeMamiel agreed the hub would provide support services as well as news jobs.
"We are looking forward to providing a platform for locals to be actively involved and to create better outcomes for both the kids and the community," Mr DeMamiel said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Cootamundra member Steph Cooke said the charity would offer several engaging programs including mentoring, camps and wellbeing group sessions.
"We recognise there is a need for their services in Young and Leeton, and I'm delighted to help deliver these vital services to support a brighter future for young people," Ms Cooke said.
"The charity currently runs programs in Forbes, Parkes, Albury and Bathurst and are well regarded in these communities, having made an impact on over 2000 young people through camps, schools and First Nations cultural programs.
"Today's announcement means a more permanent base will be established at Young and Leeton this year, employing local people and providing more on-the-ground support."
Former mentoring program participant and current Boys to the Bush employee Matt Evans said the charity had given his life a purpose.
"Boys to the Bush encouraged me to be a part of my community," Mr Evans said.
"I am now employed by them and I'm able to help others dealing with similar challenges."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.