The Leeton Greens have continued their strong start to the Group 20 League Tag season with derby day success over Yanco-Wamoon.
The Greens were able to make a fast start with Jessica Borgese getting over within two minutes, while tries to Gabrielle McGregor and Elli Gill made it three tries in the opening 10 minutes.
McGregor added a second soon after before Kayla Frazer, Jess Morton, and Olivia Eisenhut help the Leeton side reach a lead of 36-0 at the break.
Borgese added her second three minutes after halftime before a quick fire double to Gill, to bring her tally for the day to three, saw the Greens closing in on the victory by mercy rule.
Morton scored her second of the day before Gill ended the day with six minutes remaining when she crossed for her fourth try and then successfully converted her own try to wrap up the 60-point win.
The win sees the Greens maintain their two-point lead at the top of the table after the chasing back in the Black and Whites and West Wyalong both picked up victories.
The Panthers were able to take a 30-2 win over Yenda.
The Panthers were able to strike first as Ash Penrith got over from dummy half before they capitalised on a Blueheelers mistake with Lilly-Belle Misiloi scoring under the post.
It was two in as many sets, with Misiloi making a 60-metre break to score her second of the day.
Yenda got on the scoreboard late in the first half as Abbey Brill converted a penalty to see the Black and Whites leading 16-2 at the break.
The Panthers continued their try-scoring in the second half as Bree Coelli went down the short side and passed off to Madison Coelli, who scored in the corner before Misiloi scored her third for the afternoon to move the Black and Whites out to a 24-point margin.
Brill made a break down the wing and looked to be racing away for Yenda's first try of the match but couldn't get around the last defender in Bree Coelli.
Penrith wrapped up the points for the Black and Whites with her second of the game to secure their 30-2 victory.
