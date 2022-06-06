Leeton year 12 students will enjoy an evening of glitz and glam with the return of the St Joseph's Catholic Debutante Ball.
The ball will take place at Leeton Soldiers Club on Friday night and will feature a majority of students from St Francis de Sales as well as boarding students from other towns.
Polly Graetz and Leonie Murphy will be co-organising the event which runs every year on the Queen's Birthday long weekend.
Mrs Graetz said the students deserved to have an enjoyable evening after a difficult two years during which the ball was cancelled twice.
"It's great for the kids," Mrs Graetz said. "They get a break from schooling, get together and have an absolute blast."
Mrs Graetz said that despite the shared enthusiasm the students were still finding their feet with their dance routines.
"They only have six lessons over three weeks," she said.
"When they come to their first dance lesson we think 'Oh my goodness, they're never going to get this', and then by the night they're just amazing.
"This year the boys seem particularly excited about it," she added. "They're really getting into the dance moves and enjoying themselves."
Despite being unsure whether this year's debutante ball would be the 74th or 75th event due to previous cancellations, Mrs Graetz said she just wanted the students to enjoy themselves.
"We're probably one of the few towns around that still carry on the tradition," she said.
"It's all about the kids and their kind of music and what they'd like to do."
The St Joseph's Catholic Debutante Ball will take place Friday June 10 at the Leeton Soldiers Club from 10pm.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
