The NSW SES Leeton unit has been going hard in the paint to train new local members as well as incoming members from Hillston and the reformed Narrandera unit.
Murrumbidgee Irrigation Cluster local commander Jeremy Bradshaw said the training was part of a continued effort to upskill volunteers and keep them prepared for unexpected weather events.
Advertisement
He also said the training was a mix of theory and practical elements.
"We've been doing training during the week, while some members have gone away and done their storm water course," Mr Bradshaw said.
"They've also done their PIRO, which is 'participate in a rescue operation', which gives them the basic skills of what to do in a rescue.
"It's an upskill for what we have to do. If we keep upskilling all the time, the knowledge is always there."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Bradshaw said Leeton SES has also helped train new members for a reformed unit in Narrandera, which suffered severe storm damage earlier this year.
"We've always had a unit in Narrandera but there weren't many members," Mr Bradshaw said.
"Now we have an influx of members which is great.
"We're now getting them job ready and storm water qualified. We'll also be speaking to council and the southern zone team in Wagga.
"Once we get that going, we can approach the council to get vehicles and open it up."
Despite the influx of new members, new units and continued training, Mr Bradshaw said Leeton and other neary SES branches had room for more.
"We're always on the lookout for new members across our cluster area," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.