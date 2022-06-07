The Irrigator

Leeton SES has been ramping up training efforts to support new members in Leeton as well as in nearby towns

Updated June 7 2022 - 1:32am, first published 1:00am
UPSKILL: SES volunteers in Leeton and nearby towns have training hard to prepare for extreme weather events. PHOTO: Contributed

The NSW SES Leeton unit has been going hard in the paint to train new local members as well as incoming members from Hillston and the reformed Narrandera unit.

