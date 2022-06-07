The Irrigator

Barellan District Netball Association sides ready for test of Senior State Titles

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated June 7 2022 - 2:57am, first published 2:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

All roads will lead to Sydney this weekend for the Barellan District Netball Association under 15s and 17s side for the Senior State Titles.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.