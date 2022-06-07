An encouraging thirty bowlers graced the Soldiers Club greens on Thursday for the Soldiers social bowls day.
Winning leads and margins for the day were Eddie Messner's side by 1, Tony Wood by 5, Terry Dale by nine and John Breed by 9, with the blowout of the day happening on rink two, where Bob Bunbury's team, including Jack Collard and Larry Harrison, recorded an emphatic ten shot victory over Greg Caffrey, Bob Hermes and John Constantine.
A record seven resting touchers were recorded on the day, with Dennis Dean, Laurie Hayes, Phil Morris, Eddie Messner, Jack Collard, John Constantine and Greg Caffrey all receiving vouchers for their efforts.
The first round of the minor singles kicked off in cold, damp conditions on Saturday, with the winners being Bob Bunbury, John Constantine and Phil Morris, with the match of the round belonging to Jack Collard and Alan Breed.
Leading 11 - 5 after eight ends, Breed looked all but home however, Collard had other ideas winning twelve of the next sixteen ends to run out a comfortable winner and move into the next round.
The Club will be holding a "Come and Have A Go" day at the Soldier's greens starting at 12 noon on Monday, June 13. Bowlers of all ages are encouraged to come along with experienced bowlers in attendance to offer tutoring to any newcomers.
Names are requested to be placed on the appropriate sheet in the bowls room, and for those late decision-makers, so you can be accommodated, it is requested you have your names with the organisers at the bowls room no later than 30 minutes prior to the 12-noon start.
