Leeton Toyota and Leeton Jumpstart have joined forces for a one year naming rights partnership and major sponsorship.
The announcement follows the community-based charity almost folding due to low funds and member fatigue, after raising over $650,000 for those in need since 2003.
Advertisement
Leeton Toyota branch manager Peter Cirillo said the store wanted to give back to the community after it was reopened from closure in 2009.
He also said the new sponsorship would be a more streamlined way of helping Leeton.
"This is a more direct way of us helping the local community, by giving back to the locals, because it's through the locals we continue to thrive," Mr Cirillo said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
He added that Toyota's iconic jumping pose, which has accompanied the brand's ongoing "Oh, what a feeling" campaign for years, was symbolic of the partnership between the Toyota and Jumpstart.
"We thought it was the perfect way to work together," Mr Cirillo said.
"As a major sponsor we'll be supporting their organisation to help those most in need."
Jumpstart said they were always on the lookout for new volunteers, as well as donations to help those affected by sickness, death and other tragedies.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.