The Whitton Bowling and Recreation Club looked particularly Venetian on Saturday night as patrons donned their best masquerade gear to help raise funds for the club's new kitchen.
The masquerade ball featured 60 community residents in traditional masquerade regalia to support the small bowls club.
Event organisers held the ball to raise funds for a kitchen upgrade, which would enable the bowls club to host weddings and other self-catering events.
Lexi Hone, who has been a longtime Whitton Bowling and Recreation Club member since she was 18, said the ball raised over $1000 from raffle tickets and bar sales.
She also said the kitchen redevelopment had been three years in the making, with an upgrade becoming more urgent during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"COVID really knocked the stuffing out of the club," she said.
"It's like starting from scratch and having to build up our personnel and get people back into drinking and socialising again."
Ms Hone said the club was about more than bowling and that it was a crucial part of Whitton's identity.
"It's really the only sporting club left in Whitton," Ms Hone said.
"The Aussie rules club has become the Leeton Crows and we no longer have a rugby league team.
"The bowlers are all we have left to fly the flag."
Ms Hone said the club would need another $3000 or so to complete its kitchen upgrades, and that more fundraising events had been planned for the future.
"Our next big event will be the spring carnival luncheon and that will be the third weekend in October," she said.
"People can put on their flash racing gear and come out and have lunch under a marquee."
Despite the enjoyable nature of the events, Ms Hone said it was important to remember what the bowling club meant to Whitton's residents.
"It's suitable for all ages and it's a safe space for families to come," she explained.
"It's also where a lot of older people come to socialise and feel safe. Not everyone's a pub person.
"It would be a real shame to see it disappear, as so many smaller clubs and pubs are doing throughout the state."
Ms Hone added the club was open to corporate sponsorship and welcomed anyone who might be interested or anyone who would like to donate to contact the club.
