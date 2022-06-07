The Irrigator

The Whitton Bowling and Recreation Club held a masquerade ball on Saturday night to help raise funds for urgent facility upgrades

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
June 7 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FUNDRAISING: Shannon and Katrina get their Venice ball-goer on to help raise funds for the Whitton Bowling and Recreational Club. PHOTO: Contributed

The Whitton Bowling and Recreation Club looked particularly Venetian on Saturday night as patrons donned their best masquerade gear to help raise funds for the club's new kitchen.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.