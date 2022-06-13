Police have charged an unlicensed man who left a stolen vehicle parked on train tracks in Merungle Hill while intoxicated on Saturday night.
The man has been charged with driving without the car owner's consent, driving without a license, negligent driving and obstructing a railway locomotive.
According to a social media post by NSW Traffic and Highway Patrol the 23 year old man, who is originally from Vanuatu, left his home around 10pm Saturday night after drinking a large quantity of alcohol and stole his employer's Hyundai Tucson.
The accused then drove the vehicle through a t-intersection and roughly 60 metres of grassland before crossing a train track.
After trying to reverse the car over the tracks, the car became stuck and the man fled the scene.
Narrandera Highway Patrol were notified after a Griffith to Sydney train was forced to safely stop before the abandoned vehicle at 8:20am on Sunday morning.
Police were able to move the vehicle with the help of a nearby farmer and his tractor.
Police then attended the accused man's home address where he admitted to stealing the vehicle and abandoning it on the tracks.
The man's visa status is currently under review and he will face court at a later date.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
