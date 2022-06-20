Missed chances in the third term have proved costly for Leeton-Whitton as they fell to a 47-point defeat at the hands of Wagga Tigers at Leeton Showground on Sunday.
The Crows had the better going in the early stages of the second half but were unable to convert their forward fifty entries into goals as they fell to a 14.7 (91) to 6.8 (44) defeat.
Bryce O'Garey got the Crows off to a strong start with the first goal of the game before the Tigers kicked a couple before the end of the first term to lead by 14 point lead.
Goals to Nathan Ryan and Logan Mahalm got the Crows to back within two points before the Tigers kicked three in quick succession.
Mahalm kicked his second of the afternoon just before halftime as the Crows trailed by 15 at the main break.
The Tigers kicked the first of the second half, but it was the Crows who had the better of the early going but only had a goal to Tom Meline to show for it.
The visitors kicked six straight goals before Mahalm finally hit back with his third of the afternoon before the Tigers kicked another major to walked away with a 47-point win.
Crows coach Tom Groves was happy with how his side played but knew the missed chances in the third term hurt his side.
"I was really happy with how we played for the majority of the game. We just didn't take our opportunities," he said.
"We probably kicked four or five behinds in the opening half of the third quarter and even a couple that went out on the full. If we take those opportunities, it changes the game.
"We let them in late in the third quarter, and they kicked away with it."
Groves, who has signed on to coach against in 2023, says there are plenty of positives to take, making his decision to stay on an easy one.
"I love it here and everything aligned, so it was a pretty easy decision in the end," he said.
"The young fellas are getting that bit more consistency and belief and the confidence that comes with that. We just have to keep building and take the opportunities."
The Crows head into a bye this weekend, and Groves said his side will be ready to tackle the back end of the season.
"I think it will suit us well in the back end of the year," he said.
"After the bye, we will have eight games straight. It is a bit stop-start with this game, but we will just look ahead at building into the back half of this year."
After the bye, the Crows will start their eight straight games to end the season with a trip to take on arch-rivals Griffith, who is only just ahead of them on the ladder.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
