The Irrigator

Leeton-Whitton falls to Wagga Tigers in Riverina Football League

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated June 20 2022 - 2:29am, first published 1:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Missed chances in the third term have proved costly for Leeton-Whitton as they fell to a 47-point defeat at the hands of Wagga Tigers at Leeton Showground on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.