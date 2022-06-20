The Irrigator

Leeton Greens see off challenge from Hay Magpies

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated June 20 2022 - 3:08am, first published 2:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Leeton Greens have made a resounding impression on the scoreboard in their return to the field after the June Long weekend bye.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.