The Leeton Greens have made a resounding impression on the scoreboard in their return to the field after the June Long weekend bye.
The Greens were able to keep pace with the unbeaten DPC Roosters after picking up 50-0 victory at Leeton No 1 Oval on Sunday.
The home side were able to make a flying start as Will Barnes got over the line inside the opening six minutes of the game.
The sides traded sets before George Broome got over just before the halfway mark of the first half while coach Hayden Philp added another in the 27th minute.
A penalty goal from Daniel Fisher on the halftime siren saw the Greens leading 20-0 at the break.
It was a fast start to the second half with Broome scoring his second of the match four minutes after the break while Barnes crossed for his second shortly after.
The scoring slowed somewhat before Cameron Bruest and Daniel Watt found their way over in the space of five minutes before Kirtis Fisher and Billy Rabua, both on their returns from injury, put the icing on the cake of the 50-point victory.
The Greens will now turn their attention to their battle with the Black and Whites, which could play a factor in who finishes in second with the Greens a win ahead of the Panthers as it stands as the competition enters the second half.
The Black and Whites will be coming into the game off the back of a 42-0 win over West Wyalong in a game that was marred by a serious injury to one of their juniors, who was making his debut.
The Greens will take on the Black and Whites at Solar Mad Stadium on Sunday.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
