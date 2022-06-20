Yanco-Wamoon has finished the first half of the season without a win following a 36-6 defeat at the hands of DPC Roosters in Coleambally.
Joe Peato was able to get over for the Roosters in the sixth minute, but it was short-lived, with the Hawks able to take the lead after a try to Soqoni Saurara and a successful conversion from Elwyn Ravu.
The Roosters were able to find their momentum with Josh Veivers and Ben Vearing crossing inside three minutes before Sam Bartter extended the lead to 20-6 at the break.
Bartter pushed the margin to 18 points with a try five minutes after halftime, and the DPC side went on with the game from there.
Jonathan Sila and Jamie Demamiel got over in quick succession before Henry Naseby put the icing on the cake for a 30-point win.
The Hawks will get their second half of the season underway at home this weekend when they take on Waratahs.
