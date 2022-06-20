The Irrigator

Yanco-Wamoon fall to DPC Roosters in Group 20 firsts

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated June 20 2022 - 5:16am, first published 2:58am
Yanco-Wamoon has finished the first half of the season without a win following a 36-6 defeat at the hands of DPC Roosters in Coleambally.

