Barellan and District Netball again showed their strength at the Netball NSW Senior State Titles from their under 15s and 17s sides.
The under 17s had a strong three days as they came away with a third-place finish in division two. There two losses came to the sides above them with a seven-goal defeat to champions Bathurst and an eight-goal loss to Coffs Harbour, who finished in second.
Advertisement
The side was strong across the court, and coach Georgia Fuller said her team performed well as a unit and really brought everything together on the weekend.
Fuller was also proud of the way her side dealt with major injuries on days one and three.
"The girls lifted and guided themselves to finish strong, playing day three with no subs and winning every game," she said.
"Through the year, this team has trained hard and have put in the extra effort at the carnivals they attended, so to see them finish in such a great position in a tough division makes me really proud of them all."
RELATED
In the under 15s, coaches Carolyn Burgess and Brooke Anderson were happy with the side's fifth-place finish in a competitive second division.
The side showed their mental strength with most of their wins coming from close contests, and the coaches felt their best performance came from their three-goal defeat to eventual champions Hills District.
The side also had to deal with a last-minute injury to star player Imogen Bonny who required hand surgery, and Amelia Irvin was a last-minute replacement and fitted into the team with ease.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.