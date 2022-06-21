The Irrigator
Subscriber

Leeton United release a statement following their controversial Pascoe Cup clash on Sunday

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated June 21 2022 - 11:45pm, first published 11:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Leeton United Football club have called for a 'thorough investigation' into their controversial clash against Hanwood on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.