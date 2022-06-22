There were some close results in the Grand Finals of the Leeton Soldiers Club Autumn Squash competition.
Broncos and Panthers were the top two teams in the NRL division with both winning their Semi Finals to progress to the Grand Final.
Advertisement
Brodie Lashbrook got Broncos away to a good start winning 3-1 in a hard fought match over Brianna Gray-Mills 15-6, 15-14, 14-15, 15-12.
In a hard hitting contest Matt Piper lost the first two games to Dawid Croucamp but fought back to claim victory 9-15, 13-15, 15-9, 15-8, 15-11 and give Broncos a 2-0 lead.
In another match that went to five games Col Thompson sealed victory for Broncos when he defeated Sean Ryan 15-17, 15-8, 15-11, 12-15, 15-7.
Cooper Boardman and Brad Woolner are amongst the clubs top players and despite their match being a dead rubber they played a very entertaining match for the crowd.
Great court coverage and long rallies featured with Boardman claiming a win for the Panthers 17-16, 15-10, 15-12.
Tigers and Lions finished first and second in the AFL division and they met in the Grand Final after both teams won their Semi Finals.
RELATED
Kian Henman and Adele Thompson battled out a see-sawing five game contest. Henman won the first two games but Thompson fought back to win the next two games.
Henman won the deciding fifth game 15-10 to put Giants ahead.
Charmaine Lee got Tigers on the board with a 3-0 win against Naomi Rawle.
Andre Holtzhausen lost the first game to Finley Sales but recovered to win in four 16-17, 15-11, 15-11, 15-7 to give Giants a 2-1 lead.
In the deciding match Jackson Goman secured an important victory for Tigers with a 3-0 win over Nick Croucamp. This left the teams at two matches each with Tigers winning 9-6 on games.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.