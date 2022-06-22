The top of the table clash in the Group 20 League Tag competition has been set up with Leeton set to travel to Griffith to take on the Black and Whites.
The Greens were able to maintain their flawless start to the season and thus their hold on top spot with a commanding victory over Hay Magpies.
The Greens were able to make a flying start to the match with Breanna Pitt and Makayla Bradshaw among the four try scorers in the space of 10 minutes to see the home side raced out to a 20-0 lead after 15 minutes.
Jess Morton was able to get over before halftime to see the Leeton side leading 24-0 at the break.
Six minutes into the second half Bradshaw was able to get over for her second try of the match before Hay was able to put their first points on the board with a try to Sophie Curtis.
Morton wrapped up the commanding victory for the Greens with a try with two minutes remaining to see Leeton stay unbeaten with a 34-4 win over the Magpies.
Their opponents for this weekend, the Griffith Black and Whites, remain hot on their heels after they came away with a shutout win over West Wyalong.
Lily-Belle Misiloi continued her strong run of form, scoring four tries to bring her total for the season to twenty, while Hollie Penrith crossed twice, with Ash Penrith and Rachel-Rose Priest chipping in with one each to see their side come away with a 46-0 win over the Mallee Chicks.
The Greens and Panthers have been the two form sides of the League Tag competition over the last two seasons, but the Greens have had the better of the form with three straight wins over the Black and Whites and have, in fact, not lost a game in the competition since they fell to Yanco-Wamoon in the 2019 grand final.
In the other games, the tough season for Yanco-Wamoon has continued as they fell to a 22-point defeat at the hands of DPC Roosters.
Emily Molloy scored the only try for the Hawks as they fell 28-6 in Coleambally.
In the final game, TLU Sharks were able to stay within striking distance of the top five with a 48-8 win over Waratahs in Lake Cargelligo.
