The Irrigator

Leeton Greens set to take on Black and Whites in Group 20 League Tag

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated June 22 2022 - 2:03am, first published 12:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The top of the table clash in the Group 20 League Tag competition has been set up with Leeton set to travel to Griffith to take on the Black and Whites.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.